Racine County Sheriff Seeking Assistance To Locate Hit & Run Driver on I94

On 02/11/2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Racine County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an accident on I94 northbound just south of STH 11/Durand Av. Upon deputies arrival, there was only one car on scene. This car was the victim vehicle which came to rest in the east ditch of I94 almost at the E. Frontage Rd. This victim vehicle was occupied by two brothers from Milwaukee. Both occupants of the victim vehicle were injured. The passenger was transported by ambulance to All Saints Hospital in Racine for non-life threatening injuries. The operator also stated he had minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

Racine County Sheriffs Deputies learned the victim vehicle was traveling northbound on I94 when they experienced mechanical problems and pulled over to the shoulder. The victim vehicle was stopped and had its hazard lights flashing and was out of traffic when a second vehicle struck the victims vehicle.

The offending vehicle fled the scene and has not been located.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in this accident. It was described as a dark colored Pontiac car, possibly a Grand Prix or Grand Am. The vehicle should have significant front end damage and is missing a wheel from the passenger side. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. If anyone sees a vehicle matching that description, we ask they call the Racine County Communications Center non-emergency number at (262)886-2300.