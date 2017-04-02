Racine County Sheriff-Woman transported by Flight For Life after crash

On April 2nd, 2017 at 5:06 am the Racine County Communications Center received a call of a one vehicle accident in the 7400 Block of Northwest Hwy (STH 83) in the Town of Waterford.

Deputies, along with Tichigan Fire and Rescue, Wind Lake Fire and Rescue, and officers from the Town of Waterford PD, responded to the scene. The vehicle was upside down in a field, with a utility pole laying on top of it. There were also live electric wires touching the vehicle. The operator and lone occupant was laying halfway out of the vehicle and was trapped. The operator was a 26 year old female from East Troy.

Electricians from WE Energies responded and disconnected the power. Rescue personnel were then able to extricate the operator. She was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital where she remains with non-life threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident. The operator was not wearing a seatbelt.