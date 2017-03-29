Racine County Sheriff’s Department-Juveniles arrested after making threats to Union Grove High School

On March 29, 2017, The Racine County Communications Center received a call involving potential threats directed toward Union Grove High School. Racine Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and quickly learned that a 17 and 14-year-old juvenile had communicated threats toward the high school over social media.

Sheriff’s Office investigators immediately launched an investigation into the incident and were able to identify both parties involved. Both individuals were quickly located and taken into custody without additional incident. Both subjects are currently being held on numerous felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the community that there is no evidence of a credible threat toward Union Grove High School. Investigators are currently conducting an extensive and thorough investigation into the incident and are working with school officials.

Sheriff Schmaling stated “Regardless of the suspect’s intentions, we will continue to take these types of threats seriously and make arrests. The judicial system needs to send a message that there are serious consequences associated with these types of actions.”

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.