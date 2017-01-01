Racine County Sheriff’s Office warns of long term closure area Hwy 45 & Hwy C

YORKVILLE – The Sheriff’s Office wants the motoring public to be aware that there is a long term road closure of Hwy 45 in the area of Hwy C. This is a full closure with the exception of access to residences and businesses within the closed area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from the construction company as their employees are unable to complete their tasks due to the amount of traffic and will, therefore, be strictly enforcing the closure. Any vehicles traveling through the closed portions of Cth C/Spring St. and/or Sth 45/S. Colony Ave. without cause to be there, will be cited.

On northbound Hwy 45, the road is closed at Union Grove High School. Southbound on Hwy 45, the closure is just south of 52nd Road. Westbound Hwy C is closed approximately 3/10 of a mile east of the intersection with Hwy 45. Eastbound Hwy C is closed approximately 3/10 of a mile west of the intersection with Hwy 45.

Detour routes that should be utilized are Sth 11, Sth 75, Sth 20 and 67th Drive.

In the interest of keeping the construction workers safe and your driving record clear, please use the detours!