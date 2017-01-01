Racine County & the Lakeshore Library System are offering free online education courses

Racine County and the Lakeshore Library system has teamed up to offer free, instructor-led, online continuous education courses, called GALE Courses. This is a great free resource to all Racine County residents of all walks of life and interests in continuous learning.

WHAT ARE GALE COURSES?

FREE instructor-led, online continuous education courses that are informative, convenient, and

highly interactive. GALE instructors are skilled at creating an inviting and supportive learning

environment. Courses run for six-weeks (with a 10-day extension period available at the end).

Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas,

supplementary links and more. You can complete any course entirely from your home, office or at Workforce Solutions. If you require any assistance with registration, please contact: 262-534-3988

Comprehensive online courses withassignments and final exams

Record of completion awarded with a passing score

New classes start each month