Racine County and the Lakeshore Library system has teamed up to offer free, instructor-led, online continuous education courses, called GALE Courses. This is a great free resource to all Racine County residents of all walks of life and interests in continuous learning.
FREE instructor-led, online continuous education courses that are informative, convenient, and
highly interactive. GALE instructors are skilled at creating an inviting and supportive learning
environment. Courses run for six-weeks (with a 10-day extension period available at the end).
Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas,
supplementary links and more. You can complete any course entirely from your home, office or at Workforce Solutions.