Racine County & the Lakeshore Library System are offering free online education courses

Racine County and the Lakeshore Library system has teamed up to offer free, instructor-led, online continuous education courses, called GALE Courses. This is a great free resource to all Racine County residents of all walks of life and interests in continuous learning.

WHAT ARE GALE COURSES?

FREE instructor-led, online continuous education courses that are informative, convenient, and

highly interactive. GALE instructors are skilled at creating an inviting and supportive learning

environment. Courses run for six-weeks (with a 10-day extension period available at the end).

Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas,

supplementary links and more. You can complete any course entirely from your home, office or at Workforce Solutions.

Comprehensive online courses withassignments and final exams

Record of completion awarded with a passing score

New classes start each month