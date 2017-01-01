Racine family searching for loved one who walked away from Froedert Hospital

A Racine family is asking for help to located their missing loved one 51 year old Joe Peet of Racine. From his family, “People we’re asking for your help and prayers Joe Peet walked off from Froedert Hospital (Wauwatosa) yesterday after having a shunt replaced in his head and stomach, he had fluid on his brain, so he’s wandering around Milwaukee somewhere hopefully he’s somewhere safe he is harmless if you see him just call his name and he’ll respond again please help us bring Joe back home please share this post it’s cold outside and he has fresh wounds from the surgery thanks in advance

Anyone with any information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reference # 17-041116