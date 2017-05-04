Racine Fire Department Asks For Information on Washington Ave Fire

On 4/5/2017 at 3:30PM Fire crews responded to 2214 Washington Ave for 911 call from one of the occupants stating that “the carpet was on fire.” Engine 6 arrived within minutes to an already extinguished piece of carpet lying outside. While confirming that fire did not extend in to the building additional fire crews ventilated and assisted the remaining occupants outside. This fire was contained to the 2nd floor hallway and after the smoke was cleared the occupants were allowed to return to their apartments. This fire is currently under investigation. If anyone has additional information related to this fire please contact the Racine Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.