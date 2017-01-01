Racine Fire Department Battles Overnight Fire on Racine Street

On January 25,2017, at 1:16 am.the Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Bells were dispatched to a structure fire. The garage of a small car dealership located at 1620 Racine Street caught fire this morning causing a significant amount of fire and smoke damage. The fire was contained to the garage as firefighters worked to extinguish the persistent blaze and later check for extension. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire is under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $18,000 in loss.