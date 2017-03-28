Racine man accused of sexually assaulting child

Leonard Pavia, 58 of Racine has been charged with 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault – Intercourse with Person under 12 and Child Enticement-Sexual Contact. His bond was set at $50,000 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. His preliminary hearing is April 5,2017

According to the criminal complaint on March 28, 2017, Racine Police conducted an interview with the victim (who was 5 years old at the time of the assault) and was able to describe to authorities the assault. The father had become friends with a homeless man in the area, known as Leonard. During the cold months of November 2014 to August 2015, Leonard was living in the basement of the home. A family member shown a photo line-up where they picked the defendants picture out of it. They stated that Leonard moved out shortly after this happened, sometime in the summer of 2015, approx. August of 2015, and reported it to police as soon as they were able to figure out what the victim was speaking about and who.

An Investigator with the Racine Police department advised that he spoke with Leonard about his relationship with people in the area, the defendant confirmed he lived in a basement and while he could not recall the name of the family. After Investigators advised Leonard Pavia he had spoken to the victim about something she had said about him, Leonard immediately became defensive about playing a game with her, stating he would never play a game with a kid. When Investigators advised Leonard that playing games with kids isn’t wrong, in fact it’s common for parents or friends to play games with children, such as Chutes and Ladders or Checkers. The defendant continued to remain very defensive about having played a game with the victim., making statements along the lines that he would never do such a thing with a child. It should be noted that Investigators never mentioned that there was any sexual contact, only the playing of a game.