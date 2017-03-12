Racine man charged with robbery and battery after stealing from gas station

Michael R Jeter, 53 of Racine has been charged with Robbery with Use of Force, two counts of Battery, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. He is being held on $750.00 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Monday

According to the criminal complaint on March 12, 2017, Officers of the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the Better Day BP, 2100 Douglas Avenue, for a report of a fight between an employee and customer. Upon arrival Offices spoke with the an employee, who stated she recognized Michael Jeter as a customer she believed had been stealing form the store. She stated she observed Jeter take and conceal items on his person near the back of the store. The employee stated Jeter attempted to leave the store without paying and that she locked the front door and blocked his exit and Jeter became physically aggressive towards her. A customer, assisted the employee with Jeter who was punching, scratching and doing whatever he could to get away from them.

The complaint states that the defendant was able to get away and exit the store. Officers located the defendant in a back yard in the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue and that he had Joy liquid soap and Irish Spring bar soap on his person.

The citizen stated that he was struck 3-4 times in the stomach by Jeter during the incident, that the punches and the employee sustained a small cut to both her hands, causing her pain, as the result of Jeter’s attack.