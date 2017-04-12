Racine man facing multiple counts of attempted homicide

Alondro L Pratt Jr, of Racine has been charged with three counts of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, two county of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, three counts of Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Stalking, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony, Discharge Firearm from Vehicle (Driver), Intent. Contribute/Delinquency (Felony), Stalking – Use Dangerous Weapon, Bail Jumping-Felony. His bond was set at $100,000 after his appearance Monday in Racine Circuit Court. Preliminary hearing on April 12, 2017

According to the criminal complaint On March 28, 2017. Investigators were assigned follow up into a shots fired call from March 28, 2017. The Investigator reports during the course of his investigation he learned a shoot-out took place between a White Ford Explorer and a group of pedestrians on the 400 block of 9th Street. The driver of the Ford Explorer was eventually identified as Alondro Pratt, the shooter from the car was eventually identified, and the pedestrian shooter was eventually identified as Darius Harris. On March 29, 2017, officers executed a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the defendant into custody. A juvenile was later interviewed and stated Pratt drove the vehicle while he shot at the parties stated Pratt was aware he had the gun in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The juvenile admitted throwing the gun in the river after the shooting.

The defendant faces additional charges and bail jumping charges regarding events/crimes that happened on July 10, 2016, on August 21, 2016, and on March 26, 2017.