Racine Police Investigating Homicide of 3 Year-Old

The Racine Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Howe St. Officers were called to the area at 6:24am after it was reported that someone was found dead at 1812 Howe St. A 3 year old victim was located in the upper unit of the home. No names are being released at this time. The incident is still being investigated.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.