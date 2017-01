Racine Police- Missing Child-Maricella Chairez reported missing

From the Racine Police Department Missing Child

Maricella Chairez was reported missing to the Racine Police Department yesterday, 1/16/17. Maricella is 15 years old, 5’04” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with honey blond hair and dark brown eyes. Maricella was last seen wearing brown and black sweatpants, a white and black shirt, and a gray jacket. If anyone knows of Maricella’s whereabouts please call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.