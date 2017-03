Racine Police-Missing Racine woman found safe

Racine Police state that she has been found and is safe

Original Regina Renee Grandberry was reported missing on 3/17/17. Regina is 38 years old, 5’07” tall with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. Regina may be driving a dark blue or black Dodge Dakota with a temporary license plate. If anyone knows of her whereabouts or locates her please check her welfare and contact Inv. Kelly at 262-619-2420.