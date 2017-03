Racine Police on scene at Little Caesars on Durand Ave for possible robbery

11:19 a.m. Racine Police are on scene and in the area investigating after 911 calls came in that Little Caesars located at 4003 Durand Ave was robbed at gun point an other call came in for possible shots fired, radio reports that there are no gunshot victims at this time. Investigators are responding. We will update if additional information becomes available, this is an active scene at this time.