Racine woman facing multiple charges in March 8th drunk driving crash on 21st Street

Sheila S Canady, 30 of Racine has been charge with OWI (2nd w/ Passenger < 16 Yrs Old), Operating While Revoked (Rev due to alc/contr subst/refusal), Operating w/PAC-Passenger <16 Yrs(2nd), three counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and two counts of Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $3,000 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, on 3/8/17 at 9:58p.m. Racine Police responded to the to the 3200 block of 21st Street, reference a single vehicle injury crash with possible entrapment.

Officers spoke with witness at the crash scene who identified the defendant as the driver of the vehicle. The defendant suffered serious injury as a result of the crash and was transferred to Froedert Hospital by Flight for Life.

There were several occupants of the crash vehicle that were also injured as a result of the crash. Patient 1 suffered a serious leg injury and had to be extricated from the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for more specialized/continued care. Patient 2 suffered a leg/knee injury and was treated and released from Ascension All Saints Hospital. Patient 3 suffered minor facial injuries and was treated and released from Ascension All Saints Hospital, the criminal complaint reads

The complaint states that an emergency department physician indicated she detected the odor of intoxicants emanating from the defendant. Racine Police coordinated with Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies for a legal blood draw at Froedert Hospital. The result was a concentration of 0.265 bac

The complaint states that at the time of the accident it was established that 3 of the passengers were juveniles. It was also determined that defendants driver’s license was revoked.