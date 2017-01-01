Randstad has immediate temp-to-hire openings for forklift operators at a distribution center in Pleasant Prairie, WI. This facility houses and ships many types of consumer products across the country and we are looking for hard-working, responsible employees. Punctuality, excellent attendance and attention to detail are necessary.
Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI
Shifts: 1st shift 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM (Friday – Monday)
2nd shift 3:30 PM – 2:00 AM (Monday – Thursday/Tuesday – Friday/Friday – Monday)
Hours: 40 hours/week, plus overtime as necessary
Pay: $12.00 – $12.75/hour depending on shift and schedule
Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401k, flexible scheduling and weekly pay
Requirements of the position:
If you think you have what it takes, we want to talk with you!