Randstad is HIRING Material Handlers/Forklift Operators

Immediate Openings in Pleasant Prairie, WI!

Randstad has immediate temp-to-hire openings for forklift operators at a distribution center in Pleasant Prairie, WI. This facility houses and ships many types of consumer products across the country and we are looking for hard-working, responsible employees. Punctuality, excellent attendance and attention to detail are necessary.

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI

Shifts: 1st shift 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM (Friday – Monday)

2nd shift 3:30 PM – 2:00 AM (Monday – Thursday/Tuesday – Friday/Friday – Monday)

Hours: 40 hours/week, plus overtime as necessary

Pay: $12.00 – $12.75/hour depending on shift and schedule

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401k, flexible scheduling and weekly pay

Requirements of the position:

Must have at least 6 months of verifiable forklift experience.

Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment.

Must be able to provide 2 professional references.

Prolonged periods of standing and/or walking. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Constant use of hands and arms to complete repetitive tasks.

Good attendance and safety conscience is a must.

If you think you have what it takes, we want to talk with you!

Contact us at 262-671-3748

or e-mail: lisa.labarre@randstadusa.com

to schedule an interview today!