Residents displaced after Winslow home deemed uninhabitable after Sunday fire

On Sunday February 26th at 4:57 p.m., the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department along with the Racine Fire Bells responded for a structure fire at 1717 Winslow. A couch on the second floor of a two-family residence caught fire causing a significant amount smoke and heat damage to the entire floor. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters who afterwards checked for any extension. The occupants were awake at the time of the fire an were able to exit the building unharmed. There is substantial water damage to the first-floor as well and the Red Cross was called. The home is uninhabitable and the displaced residents were given quarters. The fire is under investigation. Fire officials state that there is $30,000 in fire loss.