REUNITED! Frank is home SAFE!

Update-Owners notified us that Frank is home safe after they put his litter box outside he came walking in the garage door! REUNITED AND GROUNDED

LOST CAT-Frank went missing Saturday January 14th in the area of 4 Mile and Erie in Caledonia He has long hair and pretty large. He is declawed in the front and has a black collar. He’s very friendly and generally comes to his name.