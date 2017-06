REUNITED! This pup will be going home!

FOUND DOG-This dog was found Sunday afternoon (June 25th) on West Blvd. The finder is holding onto the pup for now making sure it has water and food. They did search the area of owners. Will eventually transport to Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus .To identify and reclaim please callĀ 262-865-0769. MUST SHOW PROOF OF OWNERSHIP