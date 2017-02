REUNITED-Zelda is home SAFE!

Update-Zelda is home safe. When the owners reported her lost to us, we told them to put her dirty litter box outside. It’s a crazy trick but it seems to work the scent helps attract them home. She is back home safe and sound!

LOST CAT-Zelda is lost in the 1600 block of LaSalle Street.  Zelda is described as calico big and fluffy.