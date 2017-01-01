Rollover Crash-Sheridan & Hansche

South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police are on scene at Sherian and Hansche for a rollover accident with injuries. Party is trapped in the vehicle. Battalion Chief asked if Flight for Life can fly, they are on stand by at this time. Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a party that ran from one of the vehicles. Highway 32 has been shut down at this time. One party did flee the crash scene and was located and taken into custody by Mount Pleasant Police near Chicory Road storage, rescue is also needed for that party (party refused transport) radio reports that officers are transporting him