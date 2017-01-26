Rust-Oleum Career Fair-January 26th & February 9th

Rust-Oleum Career Fair!

January 26, 2017 & February 9,2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

8105 95th St, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Hiring for: Production Helpers, Paintmakers, Machine Operators, Machine Maintenance, Production Utility Operators

Join Our Team!

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and

industry.

As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, we are

looking to be your employer of choice. At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with

challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to

work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s success is evidence of the creativity, hard work,

and commitment of our associates.

Candidates can send in their resume beforehand or bring their resume with them the day of the fair.

For more information contact:

jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or kksiazek@rustoleum.com