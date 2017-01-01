Rust-Oleum is Hiring-Numerous Job Opportunities Available!

Rust-Oleum is HIRING!

Open Positions:

Production Supervisor-Night Shift,

Control Systems Technician, Buyer,

Production Helpers-Night Shift,

Batchmakers-Night Shift,

Machine Operators-Night Shift

Rust-Oleum offers competitive wages and a full benefit package including Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 401(k) with company match, Tuition Reimbursement, Paid Vacation, Paid Holiday,

Bonus Programs, Pension Plan and more.

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and industry. As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint

and coating products, we are looking to be your employer of choice.

At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s

success is evidence of the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our associates.

Please submit resumes to: jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or apply

online at: https://rustoleumcareers.silkroad.com/