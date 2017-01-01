Saturday June 24th-Magical Encounters: Aladdin

The Branch at 1501, located at 1501 Washington Ave, will be hosting Magical Encounters: Aladdin on Saturday June 24th from 10:30 AM – 12 PM.

Join them in their first installment of the Magical Encounters series as they transform The Branch at 1501 into the mystical world of Aladdin! Meet some of your favorite Aladdin characters and see a live performance of some of your most cherished songs. Create your own passport that you can bring with you to every Magical Encounters experience. Sail on a magic carpet as we soar over Agrabah into the pages of this treasured story. No event is complete without a sweet treat! Dreams will come true when you come to Magical Encounters:Aladdin featuring characters by K’Eric’ters.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

You may contact The Branch at 1501 Event Coordinator at krista.thebranch1501@gmail.com or (262) 751-1775.

What does my admission ticket include?

Admission is for one child and includes entry for up to two accompanied adult. Additional adult tickets can be purchased. One treat per child is included. One craft per child is included.

Can I take my own pictures?

Yes. Accompanying adults are allowed unlimited pictures in a designated amount of time to allow access for all those attending.

Tickets are available at Magical Encounters: Aladdin