Search is on for missing 17 year-old Wisconsin teen

On Monday, March 13, Louis Jefferson Amelinckx was reported missing, after he left Sturgeon Bay, WI with two men.

Amelinckx is a 17 year old white male, born March 12, 2000 and was last seen wearing a black jacket and red sneakers. He may now be wearing different clothing and shoes.

It is believed Amelinckx traveled to an apartment complex in Green Bay, WI where he stayed several hours before traveling to Oshkosh, WI

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is working this case with several other law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Louis Amelinckx please contact local law enforcement or the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450.

