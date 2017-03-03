Search Warrant Leads To Charges of Drug Dealing

Leroy Garrett Jr, 39 of Racine has been charged with two counts ofPossess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony,Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>5-15g), Maintain Drug Trafficking Place and Possess w/Intent-THC (<=200 grams). Milton T Smith of Waukegan has been charged with Possess w/Intent-Heroin(>10-50g), Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>5-15g),Maintain Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of THC. Garrett is being held on $1,000 cash bond after appearing Monday afternoon in Circuit Court and Smith is being held on a $7,500 cash bond. Both their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 15,2017

According to the criminal complaint on March 3, 2017, the Racine Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Phillips Ave, regarding investigation of Leroy Garrett and Milton Smith dealing drugs.

Milton Smith was located in the west living room/bedroom along with a black Nike/Jordan cardboard shoebox which contained the following:

(1) A knotted plastic baggie of a chunky gray/tan substance suspected to be heroin. The substance later tested positive for heroin, weighing 27.8 grams.

(2) A similar plastic bag with 26 smaller, various-sized knotted plastic baggie corners which contained a chunky, powdery, brown/gray substance suspected to be heroin. This again field-tested positive for the result of heroin and the plastic baggie containing the 26 individually packaged baggies of heroin had a pre- and post-test weight of 10.31 grams.

(3) A small plastic baggie containing 12 smaller knotted plastic baggie corners, each containing off-white, chunky, rock-like substances suspected to be crack cocaine. The substance later field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 5.05 grams.

(4) Packaging materials which consisted of a functioning digital gram scale, an opened package of “Valu Time” sandwich-style baggies, several pairs of latex gloves, two plastic gift card/credit card type cards, and a sandwich baggie containing several dozen plastic baggie remnants where the corners were missing. The packaging materials were located within the same shoebox.

The complaint states that a woman who resides as the residence told police that the defendants moved into her residence, she paid the bills and was on the lease and that she works 12-18 hours a day while the defendants are alone at her residence and she is the owner of the guns located during the search warrant which included a a loaded black 9 mm Taurus handgun along with an unloaded 22 caliber Remington rifle and two 22 caliber rounds of ammunition; a stun gun was also located.

Officers also located marijuana and the baggie had a weight of 12.3 grams, a knotted plastic baggie with a large chunk of an off-white rock substance that field tested positive for the presence of cocaine, which weighed 9.13 grams. A prescription bottle which contained marijuana and weighed 21.99 grams. Police located $517 Smith’s pockets; also located was marijuana in a pair of men’s and $65, the complaint reads