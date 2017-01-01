Service First Staffing -HOT JOB OPPORTUNITIES!
Apply with Service First Staffing
Oak Creek
Over 100 positions available!!!
Production Position $11 to $12/hr.
SUN-WED 6AM – 4:00PM or
WED-SAT 4:00PM – 2:30AM
4 days / 10 hour shift
Franklin
2nd Shift Horizontal Machine Center Operator
$14.00/hr to $17.00/hr
2nd: 2:30 pm-10:30 pm, M-F;
3rd: 10:30 pm-6:30 am
Running horizontal machine centers on production floor. At least one year horizontal machine operation experience required. OT as required.
Racine/Kenosha
1st shift & 2nd shift
CNC Lathe $18-25/hr
CNC Swiss Machine Set-up /Operator $18-22/hr
CNC Operator $13-15/hr
Franksville
Welders – $14.00 to $18.00 per hour-1st shift
Primarily structural Welding, reading blueprints and no real fabrication. It is primarily MIG, but some TIG background as well. They primarily Aluminum as well.
Recruiter: Jose Lovo
4901 Washington Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Office: 262 634-7277
ext 121
Email: JoseL@service1ststaffing.com