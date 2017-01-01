Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for Racine until 9:30 p.m

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Creek,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Racine, Wind Lake, Wind Point, Caledonia, North Bay, Franksville

and North Cape.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.