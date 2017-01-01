The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 930 PM CDT
* At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Creek,
moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Racine, Wind Lake, Wind Point, Caledonia, North Bay, Franksville
and North Cape.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.