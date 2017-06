Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 28 at 1:55PM CDT until June 28 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OZAUKEE…NORTHERN MILWAUKEE…NORTHERN WAUKESHA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES… At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cedarburg to near Mequon to Sussex, moving east at 50 mph.