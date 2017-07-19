Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until midnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

COLUMBIA DANE DODGE

GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON

KENOSHA LAFAYETTE MILWAUKEE

RACINE ROCK SAUK

WALWORTH WAUKESHA

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 423

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

545 PM CDT WED JUL 19 2017

A line of thunderstorms is expected to cross primarily south

central and southwest Wisconsin during the late evening. The

greatest threat from these storms is damaging wind up to 70 mph.

Secondary threats would include large hail, heavy rain, and

possibly a tornado.

Additional thunderstorms are possible late tonight across all of

southern Wisconsin. These storms may also be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and heavy rain possible.