Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in Effect Until Midnight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 319 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN CALUMET COLUMBIA

DANE DODGE FOND DU LAC

GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA

JEFFERSON KENOSHA KEWAUNEE

LAFAYETTE MANITOWOC MARQUETTE

MILWAUKEE OUTAGAMIE OZAUKEE

PORTAGE RACINE ROCK

SAUK SHEBOYGAN WALWORTH

WASHINGTON WAUKESHA WAUPACA

WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD