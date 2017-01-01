SILVER ALERT Issued for Missing 82 year old Charles Istvanek from Kenosha

SILVER ALERT has been issued for 82 year old Charles Istvanek from Kenosha. He is believed to dementia or some other cognitive impairment

He went missing as of 3:00 pm this afternoon He is male, 82, 5’4″ and 134 lbs. with brown eyes, and gray hair, and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing tattered blue jeans, a black Wall (the brand) jacket, dark winter boots and a blue baseball hat. He was last seen area of 33rd St in Kenosha. Mr. Istvanek was following his daughter back to his own home when he got lost. He has not returned. Family says the route he usually takes to relatives is 22nd Ave to A, west on A to 31, north on 31 to KR, then west again. He is driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma, dark blue in color with a cap.Cap on the back and a sticker that says, “Yes, I smell like a horse. No, I don’t consider this a problem.” on the back. License plate is HF2905

The photo of him is a few years old, but still looks very similar. He has his small Yorkie dog, Cinnamon with him! Multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or Kenosha Police 262-656-1234