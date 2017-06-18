SILVER ALERT issued for missing 84 year-old New Berlin man

Silver Alert activated statewide for missing New Berlin, Waukesha County man Bruce Baier. He is 84 years old, white, 5’5″ and 120 lbs. He has gray hair and is balding with a weeks’ worth of gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater and brown pants. He was last seen at 8pm on 6/18/17 when he told his wife that he was going out shopping. He has not returned.

He is believed to be driving his white or cream colored 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra with WI plates 772AGV. Anyone with information is asked to call New Berlin PD at 262-782-6640 or your local law enforcement agency.