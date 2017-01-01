Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman Clarice Kidd

Silver Alert in Milwaukee area for missing woman Clarice Kidd. Female black, age 63, 5′ and 120 lbs. She has a shoulder length black ponytail. Last seen wearing dark blue jean leggings, black shirt, dark green jacket and black shoes and carrying a black purse. She has gone missing before and was found near her previous residence at 60th and Silver Springs. Last seen in the 1600 block of N. 27th Street. She is on foot. She likes to ride the bus and walks slow. Anyone with info is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-395-7405 or your local law enforcement agency