SILVER ALERT-Search is on for Missing Kenosha Man

Silver Alert in Kenosha County for missing man Raymond Witham. He is on foot, 76 years old, 5’9″ and 230 lbs. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan jacket, and tan hat. He was last seen in the 1800 block of 60th St. Kenosha, WI at 4:50 PM 7/9/17. He frequents bookstores and libraries. Anyone with information is asked to call Kenosha PD at 262-605-5238