Special Weather Statement issued April 04 at 3:46AM CDT until April 06 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS

…Wintery Weather Likely to Return on Wednesday… A wintery mix of rain and snow will spread rapidly across southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The mix may change to all wet snow for a period. The snow may come down heavy from mid-morning through mid-afternoon from around Monroe and Janesville north and east to Madison…West Bend and Milwaukee. Despite warmer pavement