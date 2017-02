Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 10:20AM CST by NWS

…Strong and gusty winds expected today… Brisk west to northwest winds this morning will strengthen this afternoon, before waning this evening. Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 25 MPH with gusts of 35 to 40 MPH. These winds are strong enough to displace unsecured outdoor objects, and possibly bring down dead or weakened tree branches.