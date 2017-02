Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 3:40AM CST by NWS

…A Windy Sunday is in the Works… West to northwest winds will be increasing towards mid morning in the wake of a cold front. These winds will strengthen into the noon hour and persist for the afternoon hours. Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph. Those traveling especially on roadways oriented north to south