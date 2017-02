Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 6:46AM CST by NWS

…Slippery Roads possible early this morning… Portions of the area mostly along and north of a line from Portage to Milwaukee received a wintery mix of light freezing rain, light snow and sleet Saturday evening and overnight. While snow amounts were light, patchy light freezing rain or drizzle likely resulted in some slick spots on untreated roads and walks.