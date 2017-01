Special Weather Statement issued January 09 at 12:00AM CST until January 10 at 3:00PM CST by NWS

…PERIOD OF LIGHT GLAZING POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING… A SURGE OF WARM AIR AND APPROACHING LOW PRESSURE WILL BRING SEVERAL ROUNDS OF LIGHT SNOW TO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. THE PUSH OF WARM AIR MAY RESULT IN THE LIGHT SNOW CHANGING TO A WINTERY MIX OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN…SLEET AND SNOW