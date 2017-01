Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 12:00AM CST until January 10 at 3:00PM CST by NWS

…LIGHT SNOW AND WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN… LOW PRESSURE MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARD THE AREA TONIGHT WILL CONTINUE TO HELP BRING LIGHT SNOW EASTWARD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THERE MAY BE A LULL IN THE SNOW ACROSS FAR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATER THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT.