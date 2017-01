Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 12:00AM CST until January 11 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

…UNTREATED ROADS MAY BECOME SLIPPERY AGAIN INTO TONIGHT… A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EAST ACROSS THE AREA INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. THE RAIN MAY BRIEFLY CHANGE BACK TO SNOW ACROSS THE AREA BEFORE ENDING EARLY THIS EVENING…ESPECIALLY NORTH AND WEST OF MADISON. THERE MAY BE LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 1/2 INCH IN THIS AREA.