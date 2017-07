Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 2:54AM CDT until July 10 at 5:30AM CDT by NWS

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN WALWORTH… SOUTHERN RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES… At 254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Lake Geneva, moving southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.