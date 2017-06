Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 7:48PM CDT until June 28 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

…A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT MILWAUKEE…EASTERN WALWORTH…RACINE… SOUTHEASTERN WAUKESHA AND KENOSHA COUNTIES… At 746 PM CDT, a line of showers was located near Pewaukee south to Lake Genevea, moving east at 40 mph. This line of showers has a persistent history of producing winds of