St Lucy’s Festival-July 7th thru July 9th

St. Lucy’s Fest July 7th thru July 9th

FRIDAY, JULY 7 4PM- 11:00PM

Eddie Butts Band 6:30pm-10:30pm

Dinner: Fish Fry 4pm-7pm

Outside Bingo: 5pm-10pm

Bakery: 5pm-8pm

SATURDAY, JULY 8 2:00PM- 11:00PM

Music: Duo Sonic 3pm – 5:30pm / 76 Juliet 6:30pm – 10:30pm

Dinner: Roasted Pulled Pork Dinner 4-7pm

Outside Bingo: 5pm-10pm

Bakery: Noon-8pm

SUNDAY, JULY 9 11:30AM-8:30PM

Music: Doo-Wop Daddies Noon – 3pm / The Britins 5pm – 8pm

Dinner: Lasagna Dinner 11:30am-6pm

Outside Bingo: 1pm-8pm Kids Bingo: Noon-1pm

Bakery: 7:00am-Until Sold out

Children’s Parade @ 11:30 (Starts In Church) Grand Prize Drawing @ 8:30pm Grand Prize $5,000 1st Prize: $2000 – 2nd Prize: $1000 – 3rd & 4th: $500 each 5th – 8th: $250 each