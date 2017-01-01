Sturtevant Man Charged After Writing $25,000 In Fraudulent Checks

Michael R Gleason, 30 of Sturtevant has been charged with Forgery-Uttering, Misappropriate ID Info – Obtain Money, Theft-False Representation <=$2500 and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. He was given a $750 cash bond after appearing in court this afternoon. He is also being held on a warrant from Department of Correction

According to the criminal complaint on December 15, a Deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded to MJ Petroleum in Union Grove, for a report of a fraudulent check being cashed. The victim indicated that a regular customer known as Michael Gleason was the suspect. The victim stated that approximately a week ago Gleason came into the store to cash a check but that the check was returned by the Community State Bank in Union Grove. A copy of the returned check was provided. The Deputy learned that Gleason was suspected of cashing other fraudulent checks by the Sturtevant Police Department. The Deputy observed that the check belonged to Feltner’s Sewer and Drain Service.

The Deputy spoke with Community State Bank and learned that Gleason had written other fraudulent checks. The Deputy the Sturtevant Police Department and learned that Gleason has written multiple checks totaling approximately $25,000. Deputy Johnson also learned that the account that the checks belonged to Feltner Sewer and Drain Service has been closed, according to the complaint

The Deputy spoke with Feltner’s Sewer and Drain Service. The witness indicated that Gleason had worked for him and that he had stolen an unknown number of checks in an out of order sequence be “disappearing”,would claim to have run his payroll checks through the wash prior to being provided a duplicate check, and that Gleason started writing checks for specific things like “tool rental reimbursement”, without authorization.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the Quality Inn located at 910 S. Sylvania Avenue after an anonymous complainant indicated that Gleason was in the pool area of the hotel. Deputies arrived and Gleason was later seen exiting the emergency door of the hotel and running west along the south side of the building. Deputies ran after Gleason yelling “Stop” and informing Gleason that he was under arrest. Gleason was given multiple commands to stop and get on the ground but failed to comply until the Deputy unholstered his taser. The defendant was then taken into custody. Deputies also confirmed an active Department of Corrections warrant for Gleason.