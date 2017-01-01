Sunday April 2nd-Safe Harbor Human Society’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

Are you ready for Safe Harbor’s Annual Pancake Breakfast?! On Sunday April 2nd, from 8am-1pm at the Moose Lodge located at 3003 30th Ave in Kenosha, Safe Harbor Humane Society will be holding their pancake breakfast! This year’s breakfast features an all NEW character. You will get a chance to meet a minion! Their all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee. In addition to the breakfast there will be our HUGE bake sale, raffle prizes, retail and jewelry sales. You will also be able to get a pro shot with the minion. Cost for adults is $7, seniors & kids under 12 $4. All tickets sold at the door the day of event. Hope to see you there!